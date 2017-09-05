BAN vs AUS: Nathan Lyon goes past Ravindra Jadeja to bag most five-wicket hauls in Asia in 2017

New Delhi: Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Bangladesh bundled out for 305 runs on Day 2 of the second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong on Tuesday. The offie finished with an impressive figure of 7/94 as he edged past Ravindra Jadeja and Rangana Herath to bag most five-fors in Asia in 2017.

The hosts started off the day with the score at 253 for six. Overnight batsmen skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (62) and Nasir Hossain (19) stepped in. Earlier, on the first day of the Test match, Lyon had dismissed in-form batsman Tamim Iqbal (9) and then Imrul Kayes (4) to reduce Bangladesh to mere 21 for two in the 14th over of their innings. Returning to bowl his second spell, the spinner trapped Soumya Sarkar (33) between the legs and later Mominul Haque (31) to bag his 260th Test wicket. It took him past former Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie in the list of Australia's leading wicket-takers. Well, Lyon now stands seventh on the chart.

Finally, in the 82nd over of the day, Lyon bagged his 11th fifer by outfoxing Sabbir Rahman (66). Ergo, it took his tally of five-wicket haul tally on Asian soil to four. En route, he surpassed Ravindra Jadeja and Rangana Herath who both has three five-fors to their name.

On Day 2 of the second Test, he dismissed Rahim and then Taijul Islam to finish off the innings with a seven-fer. Lyon now has 75 wickets in Asia standing second on the list of most wickets by an Australia in the subcontinent. Only spin wizard Shane Warne, with 127 sclaps lies ahead of him. Also, the 29-year-old is now third on the list of most wickets bagged by a non-Asian spinner in Tests in Asia. Former Kiwi international Daniel Vettori with 98 wickets stands at position two.

Adding to it, Lyon now has 40 wickets in Test cricket in 2017, four wickets shy of table-toppers Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.