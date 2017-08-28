close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BAN vs AUS: Shakib Al Hasan becomes fourth bowler in history to take 5-wicket haul against 9 teams in Tests

Ergo, with a fifty-plus score and a fi-fer in the same Test, the No. 1 ranked Test all-rounder, stands second on the list with eight such doubles in the same Test. Leading the chart is England great Ian Botham (8) which he had achieved in 102 innings.  

By Aratrick Mondal | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 18:31
BAN vs AUS: Shakib Al Hasan becomes fourth bowler in history to take 5-wicket haul against 9 teams in Tests
Twitter grab

New Delhi: Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan bagged a record-scripting five-wicket haul in Test cricket when he dismissed Josh Hazlewood on the day 2 of the first Test against Australia, at Shere Bangla National Stadium, today. Ergo, Shakib joins an elite group of legends as he becomes the fourth bowlers in Test history to have scalped a five-for against nine Test playing nations.

After a dismal start to their first innings on the first day if the first Test, Australian overnight batsman Matt Renshaw and skipper Steve Smith stepped in with much hope to bolster their total and put forth a good target for the hosts. But Shakib spun a havoc round the Australian middle order batting line-up as the visitors crumbled down to mere 217 runs.

The all-rounder, who is currently playing his 50th Test match, had earlier dismissed nightwatchman Nathan Lyon on the first day and removed Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and finally Hazlewood as Shakib bagged his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Well, for the Bangladesh team, they now have a 43-run lead over the tourists.

With his five-fer at Dhaka, Shakib now joins an elite group of legendary bowlers. He became the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket to take a five-wicket haul against nine Test playing nations. He has three against Zimbabwe, two each against England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka and finally one each against India, Pakistan and Australia. Other three on the list are – Sri Lanka spin greats Muttiah Muralidaran, Rangana Herath and South African paceman Dale Steyn.

Adding to his praise, he is the first on the list to achieve the feat in 50 Test matches and also Shakib is the only one among the four to have a Test century to his name.

Not to forget, the 30-year-old had struck a patient 133-ball 82 on the first day of the Test match and in fact stitched a match defining 155-run stand alongside opener Tamim Iqbal (71) that witnessed the revival of Bangladesh's faltering innings.Shakib now has scored at least one fifty against eight Test playing nations, one team left out is South Africa.

Ergo, with a fifty-plus score and a fi-fer in the same Test, the No. 1 ranked Test all-rounder, stands second on the list with eight such doubles in the same Test. Leading the chart is England great Ian Botham (8) which he had achieved in 102 innings.  

TAGS

Shakib Al HasanBangladesh vs AustraliaBAN vs AUSMuttiah MuralidaranRangana HerathDale Steyncricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah cleverly ducks &#039;favourite actress&#039; bouncer from Rohit Sharma
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah cleverly ducks 'favourite actres...

WATCH: Brendon McCullum scoops an incredible six en route to 62-ball 91 in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Brendon McCullum scoops an incredible six en route t...

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya wish Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya wish Lasith Malinga on his 34th...

South African conditions will be real test for &#039;inspirational&#039; Virat Kohli: Graeme Smith
cricket

South African conditions will be real test for 'inspir...

Vice President launches National Sports Talent Search Portal
Other Sports

Vice President launches National Sports Talent Search Porta...

&#039;From knee surgery to bronze medal&#039;, Saina Nehwal shares a year in her life
Badminton

'From knee surgery to bronze medal', Saina Nehwal...

BCCI planning India A tours for women&#039;s team
cricket

BCCI planning India A tours for women's team

Virat Kohli keen to give run-in to fringe players in remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli keen to give run-in to fringe players in remain...

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli relishing &#039;calm after the storm&#039; in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli relishing 'calm after the storm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video