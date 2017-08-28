BAN vs AUS: Shakib Al Hasan becomes fourth bowler in history to take 5-wicket haul against 9 teams in Tests

New Delhi: Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan bagged a record-scripting five-wicket haul in Test cricket when he dismissed Josh Hazlewood on the day 2 of the first Test against Australia, at Shere Bangla National Stadium, today. Ergo, Shakib joins an elite group of legends as he becomes the fourth bowlers in Test history to have scalped a five-for against nine Test playing nations.

After a dismal start to their first innings on the first day if the first Test, Australian overnight batsman Matt Renshaw and skipper Steve Smith stepped in with much hope to bolster their total and put forth a good target for the hosts. But Shakib spun a havoc round the Australian middle order batting line-up as the visitors crumbled down to mere 217 runs.

The all-rounder, who is currently playing his 50th Test match, had earlier dismissed nightwatchman Nathan Lyon on the first day and removed Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and finally Hazlewood as Shakib bagged his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Well, for the Bangladesh team, they now have a 43-run lead over the tourists.

With his five-fer at Dhaka, Shakib now joins an elite group of legendary bowlers. He became the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket to take a five-wicket haul against nine Test playing nations. He has three against Zimbabwe, two each against England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka and finally one each against India, Pakistan and Australia. Other three on the list are – Sri Lanka spin greats Muttiah Muralidaran, Rangana Herath and South African paceman Dale Steyn.

Adding to his praise, he is the first on the list to achieve the feat in 50 Test matches and also Shakib is the only one among the four to have a Test century to his name.

Not to forget, the 30-year-old had struck a patient 133-ball 82 on the first day of the Test match and in fact stitched a match defining 155-run stand alongside opener Tamim Iqbal (71) that witnessed the revival of Bangladesh's faltering innings.Shakib now has scored at least one fifty against eight Test playing nations, one team left out is South Africa.

Ergo, with a fifty-plus score and a fi-fer in the same Test, the No. 1 ranked Test all-rounder, stands second on the list with eight such doubles in the same Test. Leading the chart is England great Ian Botham (8) which he had achieved in 102 innings.