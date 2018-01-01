Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman suspended

Dhaka: As punishment for assaulting a fan during a first-class match, Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has been stripped of his BCB central contract.

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Sabbir has also been fined Tk 20 lakh ($25,000 approx). He won`t be playing domestic cricket for the next six months.

Falling under Grade B in the BCB`s list of contracted cricketers, Sabbir was the first cricketer in Bangladesh to be punished in such a manner.

After the disciplinary committee`s hearing on Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan spelled out these punishments.

The incident took place on December 21, the second day of Rajshahi Division`s National Cricket League game against Dhaka Metropolis.

According to the report, Sabbir also allegedly misbehaved with the match referee.

Sabbir, according to the committee`s Vice Chairman Sheikh Sohel, apologised for his actions during Monday`s hearing.

"We felt that he didn`t learn anything from his past two punishments," Sohel said. "We have meted out a heavy punishment. He is out of the national contract, which is a huge blow. He is also fined Tk 20 lakh.

But this is his last chance. If he has another brush with indiscipline, he will be permanently suspended."