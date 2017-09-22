Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal injured in South Africa warm-up

Pretoria: Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal was forced to retire hurt with a thigh muscle injury, after facing just 13 balls on the first day of his team`s three-day match against a South African Invitation XI at Willowmoore Park on Thursday.

Bangladesh made 306 for seven declared after winning the toss. The Invitation XI were 21 for one at the close.

Tamim, a veteran of 51 Tests and the team`s all-time leading run-scorer, made five runs before leaving the field in the fifth over.

Team manager Minhazul Nanna said the batsman had suffered a strained right thigh muscle. He left the field as a precaution and his condition would be assessed on Friday following a scan.

Bangladesh are already without leading all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is being rested from the two-Test series against South Africa which starts next Thursday.

Mominul Haque, captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman made half-centuries for the tourists but Mahmudullah, who is hoping to make a comeback to the Test side after being dropped earlier this year, was out first ball to 19-year-old fast bowler Michael Cohen, who took four for 23.

Scores in brief: Bangladeshis 306-7 declared (Soumya Sarkar 43, Imrul Kayes 34, Mominul Haque 68, Mushfiqur Rahim 63, Sabbir Rahman 58 not out; Michael Cohen 4-23). SA Invitation XI 21-1.