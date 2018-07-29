हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bangladesh vs West Indies

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs to seal series, end nine-year drought

Bangladesh recorded their first series win outside Asia (2-1) since 2009, as they beat West Indies by 18 runs in the third and final One-day International on Saturday.

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs to seal series, end nine-year drought
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Bangladesh recorded their first series win outside Asia (2-1) since 2009, as they beat West Indies by 18 runs in the third and final One-day International on Saturday.
 
After opting to bat first, a hundred by Tamim Iqbal and a pacy half-century from Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh score their highest ODI total against West Indies at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. Iqbal notched up his 11th ODI hundred and went on to score 103 off 124 balls.
 
Iqbal hit seven fours and two sixes while Mahmudullah accelerated in the death overs with a quickfire 67 off 49 deliveries as Bangladesh put on a competitive score 301/6.
 
West Indies threatened to get past the visitors after a revived Chris Gayle got his side to a great start scoring 73 runs off 66 balls with six fours and five sixes. A slower ball by Rubel Hossain saw the fiery left-hander hand a catch to Mehidy Hasan at long-on.
 
The hosts struggled in the middle overs after Shai Hope’s slow 94-ball 64 mounted the required run-rate. They rejuvenated and were back in the game after Rovman Powell’s 27-ball half century, the second fastest fifty for a Windies player against Bangladesh. Windies finished at 283/6, 18 short of their target.
 
The teams start a three-match T20 series on July 31 in Basseterre, St Kitts.

(With Agency inputs) 

