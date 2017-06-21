Bangladesh bowler Rubel Hossain walks into door after CT 2017 semi-final defeat to India

New Delhi: It's one of those stories which needs lots of convincing. After Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to India, fast bowler Rubel Hossain reportedly walked into the door and injured his jaw.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Monirul Amin told AFP that Rubel underwent surgery on Wednesday. The 27-year-old will need four to six weeks off to recover.

"We hope he will be fine after that period, and make himself available for selection for the Australia series," Amin told AFP, referring to the first of two Tests starting late August.

It's reported that the mishap happened in the Bangladesh team hotel in Birmingham on June 15 after the semi-final loss to India.

Bangladesh lost the match by nine wickets despite posting a fighting total of 265 runs against the defending champions India at Edgbaston.

In the match, Rubel bowled six overs conceding 46 runs without success.

The right-arm fast bowler has played 24 Tests, 77 ODIs and 14 T20Is taking 32, 93 and 14 wickets respectively.

