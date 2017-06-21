close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bangladesh bowler Rubel Hossain walks into door after CT 2017 semi-final defeat to India

Bangladesh lost the match by nine wickets despite posting a fighting total of 265 runs against the defending champions India at Edgbaston.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 21:32
Bangladesh bowler Rubel Hossain walks into door after CT 2017 semi-final defeat to India

New Delhi: It's one of those stories which needs lots of convincing. After Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to India, fast bowler Rubel Hossain reportedly walked into the door and injured his jaw.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Monirul Amin told AFP that Rubel underwent surgery on Wednesday. The 27-year-old will need four to six weeks off to recover.

"We hope he will be fine after that period, and make himself available for selection for the Australia series," Amin told AFP, referring to the first of two Tests starting late August.

It's reported that the mishap happened in the Bangladesh team hotel in Birmingham on June 15 after the semi-final loss to India.

Bangladesh lost the match by nine wickets despite posting a fighting total of 265 runs against the defending champions India at Edgbaston.

In the match, Rubel bowled six overs conceding 46 runs without success.

The right-arm fast bowler has played 24 Tests, 77 ODIs and 14 T20Is taking 32, 93 and 14 wickets respectively.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

India vs BangladeshICC Champions TrophyRubel Hossaincricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri seeks administrative manager&#039;s report on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fiasco
cricket

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri seeks administrative manager's re...

First female F1 team boss Monisha Kaltenborn to leave Sauber: Reports
Other Sports

First female F1 team boss Monisha Kaltenborn to leave Saube...

German tennis legend Boris Becker declared bankrupt
Tennis

German tennis legend Boris Becker declared bankrupt

Was Virat Kohli the lone voice against Anil Kumble? Here&#039;s what senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla said
cricket

Was Virat Kohli the lone voice against Anil Kumble? Here...

Gautam Gambhir blessed with baby girl, announces little angel&#039;s arrival with beautiful message on Twitter
cricket

Gautam Gambhir blessed with baby girl, announces little ang...

Virat Kohli felt Anil Kumble was entering his domain, both stopped talking 6 months ago: BCCI
cricket

Virat Kohli felt Anil Kumble was entering his domain, both...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video