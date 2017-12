Bangladesh Cricket Board announce 32-man squad for the tri-nation ODI series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 32-man primary squad for their upcoming series at home.

The squad which was announced on Saturday will feature for the tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe followed by a Test and Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka.

The preparation for the series will begin on December 27 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Nazmul Islam Apu, Mominul Haque, Sadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Abu Haidar, Abu Jahed, Subashis Roy, Rubel Hossain, Abul Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Shanto, Sunzamul Islam, Ariful Haque, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin.