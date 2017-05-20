Bangladesh hammer Ireland by 8 wickets in 4th ODI of Tri-series

Dublin: A dashing unbeaten 87 by Soumya Sarkar inspired Bangladesh to an eight-wicket victory over hosts Ireland in the fourth match of the Tri-Series with almost 23 overs to spare on Friday.

After dismissing Ireland for just 181 in 46.3 overs, the Bangladesh batsmen did much as they pleased with opener Sarkar hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his 68-ball innings.

He shared an opening stand of 95 in 14 overs with Tamim Iqbal and then 76 for the second wicket with Sabbir Rahman who hit 35 from 34 balls.

Tamim saw much more of the strike in the first wicket stand, facing 54 balls for his 47.

He gave only once chance, to wicket-keeper Niall O'Brien when he was 57, but by that stage Bangladesh needed only 60 to win.

After scoring only one run in his first two innings of the series, Sabbir made a cautious start but he was quickly into his stride and only with the end in sight did he play one shot too many and was caught on the mid-wicket boundary.

Kevin O'Brien took his 99th ODI wicket when he had Tamim caught behind by his brother and Peter Chase again bowled with good pace and was the unlucky bowler when Sarkar was dropped.

It was the Bangladesh bowlers who set up the comfortable chase with left arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman the pick of the impressive attack with four for 23.

He was backed up by captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, who took two for 18 and debutant Sunzamul Islam also claimed two wickets, his first being Ireland's best batsman and top scorer Ed Joyce for 46.

Joyce had missed the first two games of the series with a back injury but he had to play a rearguard innings as he lost three partners in the first 15 overs

Andrew Balbirnie was surprisingly sent in at number four, even though Niall O'Brien had scored a century in Ireland's last game against New Zealand, and it proved a mistake as he had scored only 12 before Shakib Al Hasan beat his defence.

O'Brien again looked comfortable, reaching 30 off 42 balls but his attempt at hitting a second six was intercepted inside the boundary by Tamim who held a good catch above his head.

When Joyce miscued to the same fielder in the same position in the next over, Ireland were 126 for five only late resistance by George Dockrell with a resilient 25 off 50 balls ensured Bangladesh did not have to bat before lunch.

The second half of the game proved a formality for the Tigers who play New Zealand in their final game on Wednesday.

The series continues on Sunday with Ireland's final game, against the Black Caps.