close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bangladesh lose opener Tamim Iqbal to thigh injury

Bangladesh have lost their opener Tamim Iqbal to injury ahead of Friday`s second test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 22:13
Bangladesh lose opener Tamim Iqbal to thigh injury
Reuters

Bloemfontein: Bangladesh have lost their opener Tamim Iqbal to injury ahead of Friday`s second test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, officials said on Wednesday.

He is suffering from a thigh muscle tear and could be out for a month, jeopardising his participation in three One Day Internationals against South Africa which follow the two-match test series.

Tamim is to stay with the squad in South Africa for rehabilitation.

Bangladesh are already without another of their leading batsmen, Shakib Al Hassan, who asked to skip the tour to rest because of exhaustion.

South Africa won the first test in Potchefstroom by 333 runs on Monday.  

TAGS

Tamim IqbalSouth Africa vs Bangladeshcricket news

From Zee News

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Harry Kane to captain England against Slovenia
Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Harry Kane to captain Engla...

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay confirm joint 2030 World Cup bid
Football

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay confirm joint 2030 World Cu...

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba in PKL 2017
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba in PKL 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for £600,000 at charity auction
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for £600,000 at charity...

I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011 World Cup final, reveals Virat Kohli
cricket

I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011...

Ravi Shastri paid Rs 1.20 crore for 3 months, DDCA get match fee money
cricket

Ravi Shastri paid Rs 1.20 crore for 3 months, DDCA get matc...

India vs Australia 2017: Sunil Gavaskar questions Ajinkya Rahane&#039;s exclusion from T20I squad
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Sunil Gavaskar questions Ajinkya R...

Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opener
cricket

Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opene...

India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up &#039;afresh&#039; in T20I series
cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up 'a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video