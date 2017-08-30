close
Bangladesh name unchanged side for series decider against Australia

With a confident team, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim will hope to seal the series in the second and final Test starting at Chittagong on September 4.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 22:46
Bangladesh name unchanged side for series decider against Australia
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Hours after registering a dream victory over overwhelming favourites Australia in the first match of the two-Test series, Bangladesh on Wednesday named an unchanged squad for next week's decider.

Bangladesh beat Steve Smith's men by 20 runs in a thrilling match. It's their first ever win against Australia since gaining Test status in 2000.

Playing in their first match in Bangladesh for the first time in more than a decade, Aussies started the fourth day's play needing 156 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand. But the visitors into an inspired bowling attack led by Shakib Al Hasan.

The spinner took a five-wicket haul for the second time in the match in what would become one of the greatest all-round performances by a cricket. In the first innings, he scored 84 runs also.

With a confident team, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim will hope to seal the series in the second and final Test starting at Chittagong on September 4.

For the Aussies, injured Josh Hazlewood, who batted in discomfort today in a bid to save the match, has already been ruled out of the tour. The pacer will be replaced by spinner Steve O`Keefe.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed.

 

Bangladesh vs Australia, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Steve Smith, Steve O`Keefe, cricket news

