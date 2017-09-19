Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain prevented from boarding flight to South Africa

New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found itself in an embarassing situation after Rubel Hossain was prevented from boarding a flight to South Africa on Tuesday. According to reports, the pacer did not have the required immigration clearance.

The BCB confirmed the reports, and said that the matter will soon be resolved. The rest of the 14-member Bangladesh squad has already arrived in South Africa ahead of the first Test starting at Potchefstroom on September 28. The second and final Test will be played in Bloemfontein staring on October 6.

"There is a new a provision that the passenger needs to have some sort of 'OK to Board' clearance from his ultimate destination," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

Rubel, 27, was refused a boarding pass at Dhaka airport today.

"We are in touch with Cricket South Africa and hopefully the matter will be resolved soon. He will fly to South Africa on the first available flight once the matter is resolved," he said.

Chowdhury claimed that Rubel's immigration clearance had nothing to do with a previous criminal allegation against the fast bowler.

It's however pertinent to mention that Rubel's former girlfriend and former actress Naznin Akter Happy had made a rape allegation against him, prompting police to detain him for several days in 2014.

A Dhaka court in May 2015 rejected the rape case after police said there was no evidence against the cricketer.

"I don't think it is the reason for him not to get the immigration clearance.

"His name is very common. Maybe someone else with the same name has some problem which created this problem," Chowdhury added.

Rubel is now likely to miss the team's three-day warm-up match at Benoni, which begins on Thursday.

Rubel has played 24 Tests, taking 32 wickets with one five-wicket haul.

Bangladesh will also play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s during their month-long tour, their first to South Africa since 2008.

(With AFP inputs)