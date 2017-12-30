Bangladesh Test cricketer Sabbir Rahman assaults fan during a first-class match

New Delhi: Bangladesh Test batsman Sabbir Rahman will have some explaining to do after he allegedly assaulted a fan during a first-class match of the Rajshahi division's National Cricket League last week. The matter is being investigated.

Reports suggest that Sabbir, who has played 10 Tests for Bangladesh, took permission from the umpires to leave the field and then went behind the sight-screen to allegedly assault the fan who was pretty vocal with his criticism directed at the cricketer during the innings break, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The fan was reportedly brought near the sight-screen by an acquaintance of the cricketer.

The reserve umpire witnessed the incident and brought it to the notice of the match referee Showkatur Rahman. The matter is now with the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations committee chairman, Akram Khan, and the BCB disciplinary committee.

The 26-year-old is likely to be punished heavily if found guilty under the Level 4 offence.

Sabbir has previously also been found in breach of the disciplinary code of conduct during the 2016 Bangladesh Premier League and was fined Tk 12 lakh by the BCB.