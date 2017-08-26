close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bangladesh vs Australia 2017, first Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue, squads

Here is a look ahead to Day 1 of the first Test match between Bangladesh and Australia

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 14:51
Bangladesh vs Australia 2017, first Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue, squads

New Delhi: Bangladesh and Australia will battle in the first of the two Test matches starting on Sunday. The match will be played in Dhaka. It is going to be a series in the spotlight simply because both teams have not faced each other in Test cricket for more than 11 years. Here are some important details ahead of Day 1 action.

Date:

Day 1 action in the first Test will be on August 27, Sunday.

Time:

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST.

Venue:

The match will be at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Squads:

Bangladesh-

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam, Nasir Hossain

Australia-

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson

TAGS

Australia vs Bangladeshfirst test matchDhaka

From Zee News

Two dozen bidders to participate in IPL media rights auction on September 4
cricket

Two dozen bidders to participate in IPL media rights auctio...

WATCH: Ben Stokes given starey send-off by Shanon Gabriel in ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1
cricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes given starey send-off by Shanon Gabriel i...

MS Dhoni leaves no stone unturned to be at his best, says R Sridhar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni leaves no stone unturned to be at his best, says R...

WATCH: Ben Stokes&#039; survives &#039;brain fart&#039; on 98 to score 6th Test hundred
cricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes' survives 'brain fart' on...

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 2: Details of date, time, venue
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 2: Deta...

Here’s complete list of Indian medallists in history of badminton world championships
Badminton

Here’s complete list of Indian medallists in history of bad...

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co look to take unassailable lead in Kandy
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co lo...

SEE PIC: Ravichandran Ashwin off to England to begin County stint with Worcestershire
cricket

SEE PIC: Ravichandran Ashwin off to England to begin County...

LIVE World Badminton Championships 2017: Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara, PV Sindhu vs Yufei Chen​
Badminton

LIVE World Badminton Championships 2017: Saina Nehwal vs No...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video