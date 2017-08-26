Bangladesh vs Australia 2017, first Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue, squads

New Delhi: Bangladesh and Australia will battle in the first of the two Test matches starting on Sunday. The match will be played in Dhaka. It is going to be a series in the spotlight simply because both teams have not faced each other in Test cricket for more than 11 years. Here are some important details ahead of Day 1 action.

Date:

Day 1 action in the first Test will be on August 27, Sunday.

Time:

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST.

Venue:

The match will be at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Squads:

Bangladesh-

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam, Nasir Hossain

Australia-

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson