Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day, Chittagong: Live Cricket Score

Australia suffered their first-ever Test defeat against Bangladesh last week and are desperate to restore some lost pride when the teams meet in the second and final Test starting in Chittagong on Monday.

Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 09:35
New Delhi: Welcome to Live cricket score of second Test, Day 1 between Bangladesh and Australia at at Chittagong. (LIVE Scorecard & Commentary)

09:30 IST: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat first.

Australia suffered their first-ever Test defeat against Bangladesh last week and are desperate to restore some lost pride when the teams meet in the second and final Test starting in Chittagong on Monday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day.

David Warner top scored with 112 for the tourists, who were chasing a target of 265 after bowling out Bangladesh for 221 in the second innings.

Shakib lived up to his billing as the world`s number-one Test all-rounder, finishing with a match haul of 10 wickets and making 84 in Bangladesh`s first-innings total of 260.

Australia now risk dropping to sixth in Test rankings if they lose the second Test.

Bangladesh came agonisingly close to beating England in Chittagong last year when they needed 33 runs on the fifth day with two wickets in hand.

Ben Stokes took the last two wickets to win the match for England but Bangladesh won the second match to tie the series.

The only two times Bangladesh have swept a series were against an under-strength West Indies side in 2009 and against a struggling Zimbabwe in 2014.

(With AFP inputs)

