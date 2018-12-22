Bangladesh, Windies fined for slow over-rates in second T20I

Bangladesh and the West Indies have been fined for maintaining slow over-rates during their second T20I of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, which the home side went on to win by 36 runs on Thursday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fines after the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh side were found to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration,

The Carlos Brathwaite-led Caribbean side, on the other hand, were ruled to be two overs short of their target.

In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As a result, Shakib has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines. In case Bangladesh commit another minor over-rate breach in a T20I within a year of this offence with Shakib as the captain, it will be deemed to be a second offence by Shakib and he will face a suspension.

Meanwhile, Brathwaite has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have been handed 20 per cent fines. If the West Indies commit another minor over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Brathwaite as captain, it will be deemed to be a second offence by Brathwaite and he will also face a suspension.

Following the match, the two skippers pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Gazi Sohail, third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula, and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman

The two sides will now lock horns in the third T20I on Saturday at the same venue.