Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes ruled out of second Windies Test

Imrul Kayes' omission might come as a huge blow for Bangladesh who are already missing the services of batsman Tamim Iqbal due to a side strain. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes has been ruled out of his side's upcoming second Test against West Indies due to a shoulder and toe injury. 

Confirming the news, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that the 31-year-old require at least 10 days to recover fully from the injuries. 

“The physio report says that Imrul has an injury on his shoulder and toe. He will need 10 days for recovery," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Abedin as saying. 

Kayes' omission might come as a huge blow for Bangladesh who are already missing the services of batsman Tamim Iqbal due to a side strain. 

In Kayes' absence, Shadman Islam-- who smashed a blistering knock of 73 for a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI's tour match against the touring visitors, may get a nod in the Test squad. 

Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 following thier 64-run win over West Indies at Chittagong. The two sides are slated to play their second and final Test at Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka on November 30. 

The squad for the second Test is as follows:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Soumya Sarker, Md Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Ariful Haque, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam

