Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni 'World Legend', shares pictures on Facebook

New Delhi: Bangladesh star Sabbir Rahman recently shared a picture with MS Dhoni, calling the former Indian captain ‘World Legend’.

Sabbir made his debut for Bangladesh on October 20, 2016 and displayed immense hitting ability and potential to become one of the team's top stars in the coming future.

The 25-year-old, during his recent meeting with Dhoni, clicked a picture and shared it on Facebook.

"With world's legend MS7," Sabbir captioned the picture, with MS being the Indian wicket-keeper batsman's name's initials and 7 being his jersey number.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza also recently spoke about his team's camaraderie with Indian players after their semi final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham.

“We have a very good relation with the Indian players. We even chatted with them after the last match between us in Birmingham. Yuvraj is still a very good friend of mine. We do sledging in the field but that doesn’t exceed the bar.” said Mortaza.