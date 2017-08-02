close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni 'World Legend', shares pictures on Facebook

The 25-year-old Sabbir, during his recent meeting with Dhoni, clicked a picture and shared it on Facebook.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 08:53
Bangladesh&#039;s Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni &#039;World Legend&#039;, shares pictures on Facebook
PTI

New Delhi: Bangladesh star Sabbir Rahman recently shared a picture with MS Dhoni, calling the former Indian captain ‘World Legend’.

Sabbir made his debut for Bangladesh on October 20, 2016 and displayed immense hitting ability and potential to become one of the team's top stars in the coming future. 

The 25-year-old, during his recent meeting with Dhoni, clicked a picture and shared it on Facebook.

"With world's legend MS7," Sabbir captioned the picture, with MS being the Indian wicket-keeper batsman's name's initials and 7 being his jersey number.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza also recently spoke about his team's camaraderie with Indian players after their semi final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham. 

“We have a very good relation with the Indian players. We even chatted with them after the last match between us in Birmingham. Yuvraj is still a very good friend of mine. We do sledging in the field but that doesn’t exceed the bar.” said Mortaza.

TAGS

Sabbir RahmanMS DhoniIndia cricketBangladeshcricket news

From Zee News

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE, threatens Paul Heyman
Other Sports

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerS...

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series: BCCI
cricket

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind...

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; returns to Montreal after six years
Tennis

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; ret...

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller
cricket

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham...

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Dj...

Usain Bolt ready to race, and really ready to retire
Other Sports

Usain Bolt ready to race, and really ready to retire

Tennis

Gael Monfils peaking for ATP Citi Open title defence, eyes...

WTA Citi Open: Top seed Simona Halep cruises over US wildcard Sloane Stephens
Tennis

WTA Citi Open: Top seed Simona Halep cruises over US wildca...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video