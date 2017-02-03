Bangladesh's trial by fire starts: Minnows land in Hyderabad for one-off Test against India

Hyderabad: The Bangladesh team arrived here on Thursday for the one-off Test match against India, to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium here from February 9 to 13.

The team arrived at the international airport here this evening and headed straight to the hotel where it will stay.

The visiting side, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, would play a two-day practice match against India A on February 5 and 6 at Gymkhana ground here.

The Bangla side would, however, miss the services of its pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman as he has not had enough game time post his surgery.

Rahman is conversant with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium as he played an important role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL triumph last season.

Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund has been recalled to India's squad as a back-up opener for the Test against Bangladesh after more than five years out of the side.