Barbados to host first day-night Test in West Indies when Sri Lanka tour

The final Test of the three-match series will be a day-night encounter at the Kensington Oval starting June 23, said Sri Lanka Cricket.

AFP| Updated: Feb 06, 2018, 20:40 PM IST
Comments
File photo of the pink ball that is used for day-night Tests (Reuters)

West Indies will host their first ever day-night Test when Sri Lanka tour the Caribbean in June. The final Test of the three-match series will be a day-night encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados starting June 23, said Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka depart for the West Indies in late May and will play a two-day warm-up match before the opening Test starting June 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

The second Test gets underway on June 14 at St. Lucia.

The West Indies have played two day-night Tests but never on home soil. Sri Lanka made their pink-ball Test debut against Pakistan last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia hosted New Zealand for the first-ever Test played under lights with a pink ball at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015.

West IndiesDay-night TestPink BallSri LankaCricket
