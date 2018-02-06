Barbados to host first day-night Test in West Indies when Sri Lanka tour

West Indies will host their first ever day-night Test when Sri Lanka tour the Caribbean in June. The final Test of the three-match series will be a day-night encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados starting June 23, said Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka depart for the West Indies in late May and will play a two-day warm-up match before the opening Test starting June 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

The second Test gets underway on June 14 at St. Lucia.

The West Indies have played two day-night Tests but never on home soil. Sri Lanka made their pink-ball Test debut against Pakistan last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia hosted New Zealand for the first-ever Test played under lights with a pink ball at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015.