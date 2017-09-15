close
Barber offers free haircuts in exchange of Pakistan vs World XI match ticket

Both teams are equal with 1-1 points in the three-match series of the international cricket that returned to Pakistan’s grounds around after 8 years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 13:58
Barber offers free haircuts in exchange of Pakistan vs World XI match ticket
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The third and final match of Independence Cup 2017 between Pakistan and World XI will take place on Friday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to seize the historic T20I series.

The international level cricket remained suspended in Pakistan following an attack on Sri Lanka’s cricket team in 2009. Only Zimbabwe visited the country in 2015 for a short series, an effort to revive the cricket in Pakistan to amuse local cricket lovers.

So much has been the craze that a Twitter user has claimed that a man in Bahawalpur is offering free haircuts for one year for anybody who could get him a ticket to watch the Pakistan vs World XI series.

In the first match of the Independence Cup series on September 12, Pakistan maintained its momentum as it showed in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 by winning the match with a 20-run lead.

But the World XI, comprising players from seven different countries including South Africa, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand, taking on Pakistan in second match on September 13 roared back and secured victory by seven wickets.

