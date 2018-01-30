Bat's always been his favourite toy, says Shubman Gill's father

Chandigarh: India U-19 player Shubman Gill's father is elated at the performance of his son in the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand, saying the youngster has always been a dedicated cricketer.

"Shubman has always been dedicated to the game of cricket. I am very happy and proud of my son's performance in the ongoing World Cup," the India U-19 batsman's father, Lakhwinder Singh, said on Tuesday.

"We are elated with his century in today's match against Pakistan and defeating the Pakistani team," he said.

Asked when Shubman showed his inclination towards cricket, his father said he had always been passionate about the game since the age of three.

"Shubman never liked any other toy. He always loved to play with a bat and a ball, even before going to bed," he said. "We fully supported him for achieving his dream to become a world-class cricketer.

Shubman's family belongs to a village in Fazilka in Punjab.

The 18-year-old Shubman scored 102 not out to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the U-19 World Cup semi-final in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Shubman, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs in the tournament so far.