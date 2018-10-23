हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

As India explore No 4 options, Ambati Rayudu says 'middle order no pressure for me'

The 33-year-old will be looking to ensure a good performance against the West Indies in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam on 24 October.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Indian batsman Ambati Rayadu believes that batting in the middle-order does not pressure him at all after being backed by skipper Virat Kohli as the perfect candidate for the number four spot in the ODI format with an eye on the upcoming 50-over World Cup in England. 

With as many as seven batsmen failing to cement their spot in the number four position ever since the tour to Sri Lanka in 2017, the 33-year-old has indicated a desire to focus on nothing but ensuring a strong impression in the ongoing ODI home series against West Indies. 

"To be very honest, I am just focused on this series at the moment and not really thinking too far ahead. I don't think it is new for me as I have been batting in the middle order for long. There is nothing new that they have asked me to do," said Rayadu.

Despite being dropped from the Indian squad for the recent away series against England after impressive performances in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 33-year-old holds no ill-feelings towards strict fitness benchmarks like the yo-yo test.  

"I have been working on my fitness right from my injury. I don't think yo-yo test had any bearing on how I was preparing or how I was going about my fitness. Even now I am going to the NCA, there is a small pocket of free time for a week and I am happy that I cleared the test," Rayadu said. 

"I think even before the IPL, it's not that I was not in contention. It's just that I had few injuries. IPL was a good platform to come back strong, especially on my fitness," he added. 

The 33-year-old will be looking to ensure a good performance against the West Indies in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam on 24 October. 

