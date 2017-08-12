Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team selection against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The Indian team for the upcoming five-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka is set to be announced on Sunday. The series begins on August 20. The buzz in the media prior to the selection of the team is focussed on the batting riches and on who may make it and who may not among the batsmen.

The bowling is sorted with the usual suspects in the fray but what really makes the selection of the squad tricky with respect to the batting is the abundance of talent.

Those who are certainties to be in the squad from the batting point of view are Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

And for the other five or six batting spots in the squad, there are several contenders which include KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina and Shreyas Iyer.

It is interesting that with one eye on the 2019 World Cup, not all experts are convinced that Dhoni and Yuvraj are certainties as India may look for a younger squad going ahead.

It also puts the focus on the middle order firmly as the top three spots in the batting order seem to be the only certainties for now.