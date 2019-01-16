'Batting’s separate to leading out on the field': Aaron Finch refuses to let lean form affect captaincy

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has expressed his sheer desire to remain unaffected as a captain, despite batting a form slump with the bat in the ongoing home series against India.

“It’s always tough when you’re not getting runs personally,” he said.

“Batting’s separate to captaincy and leading out on the field. It’s about everyone trying to learn together and trying to get the best out of the players on the field."

“Obviously that can be a bit easier when you’re scoring runs and leading by example, but there’s other times when it doesn’t always work out for you, so you have to be consistent with your actions and the way that you go about it,” added Finch.

The 32-year-old cricketer is under pressure following a lean run, having scored just 12 runs in the opening two matches of the one-day series against India. He was further dropped from the Test side after scoring 97 runs in three clashes against India at an average of 16.16 during the four-match series.

Australia seemed all set to post a total in excess of 300 in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday, before losing 3 wickets for four runs in the death overs. India managed to chase down a series-levelling victory with four balls to spare.

“No one means to get out,” said Finch.

“What we’ve been working towards is some real solid performances through the middle overs. The power plays are the area we have to get right and I’m responsible for that, opening the batting and being captain of the side (and) not getting enough runs of late."

“It’s just one of those things. Once it all clicks, I think that 330 – scores like that – will be on the cards,” he concluded.