BBL 2017: Andre Russell suffers hamstring injury, replaced by Carlos Brathwaite in Sydney Thunder squad​

Sydney: All-rounder Andre Russells participation in the Big Bash was in doubt after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sydney Thunders six-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars.

The 29-year-old chased a ball to third man during the Stars innings but pulled up metres before the boundary ropes, dropping to the ground and clutching his left hamstring on Wednesday, reports CMC.

He was stretchered from the field and the Thunder franchise confirmed afterwards that the player had suffered a hamstring injury and would undergo scans Thursday to determine the extent of the damage.

Russell was already set to undergo scans following the game, to deal with a troublesome knee injury which has plagued him in recent games.

He is the third West Indies star to be struck down by injury during the tournament.

In search of another all-rounder, Sydney Thunder has called upon West Indian T20 world cup Hero, Carlos Brathwaite.

Brathwaite, 28, has proved his credentials at this format, after he hit four sixes in the final over guiding the team to T20 World Cup glory against England last year.

Brathwaite, will become the Thunder's second overseas player, alongside England's James Vince, and will be available for the match against Hobart on Sunday.

Last week, women`s all-rounder Deandra Dottin suffered multiple fractures of her cheekbone in an on-field collision with Brisbane Heat team-mate Laura Harris and was forced to undergo surgery.

