BBL 2017: Brad Haddin takes absolute screamer to dismiss Seb Gotch – Watch Video

New Delhi: Melbourne Stars wicket-keeper Brad Haddin produced a superb one-handed flying catch to dismiss Sydney Sixers' batsman Seb Gotch in the recent Big Bash League clash.

The 39-year-old former Australian wicket-keeper, had played 66 Tests, 126 ODIs for his country and once again rolled back pages to remind fans of his exceptional abilities.

Here's the video of the match.

The Sixers were 5th on the table heading into the pivotal clash at the MCG, as they chased down a modest target of 157 runs with one over to spare.