BBL 2017: Brad Haddin takes absolute screamer to dismiss Seb Gotch – Watch Video
The Sixers were 5th on the table heading into the pivotal clash at the MCG, as they chased down a modest target of 157 runs with one over to spare.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:38
New Delhi: Melbourne Stars wicket-keeper Brad Haddin produced a superb one-handed flying catch to dismiss Sydney Sixers' batsman Seb Gotch in the recent Big Bash League clash.
The 39-year-old former Australian wicket-keeper, had played 66 Tests, 126 ODIs for his country and once again rolled back pages to remind fans of his exceptional abilities.
Here's the video of the match.
First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:38
