BBL: Chris Gayle slams Melbourne Renegades, demands immediate clearance of unpaid dues
Gayle, reveals he hadn`t been paid for his Big Bash League season in 2015/16 in over a year.
Melbourne: West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has slammed Melbourne Renegades, his former employers in the Big Bash League (BBL) over a proposed pay dispute, citing he hadn`t been paid for his BBL season in 2015/16 in over a year.
Last year, the 36-year-old explosive southpaw had stirred a controversy following his infamous `Don`t blush baby` boundary-line interview with a female television reporter. He was later fined USD 10,000 for his inappropriate comments.
The Jamaican had subsequently offered a qualified apology to the reporter but claimed that it was `a simple joke` that had been blown out of proportion.Gayle`s departure from the BBL was a huge talking point among fans, and now it seems that he hasn`t even been paid for his efforts, reports cricket.com.au.
"I`m sure Players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL has been paid....," Gayle tweeted.
I'm sure Players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL has been paid....
— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 20, 2017
"So why is it I can`t get paid like all the others? It`s been one year now and I need my money ASAP! So make sure when I check my account next week it`s there! I done talk! Slavery Days done with! Pay Me! #Ten," he added.
So why is it I can't get paid like all the others? It's been 1 year now and I need my Money asap! Not because I'm from the Caribbean. #Ten
— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 20, 2017
So make sure when I check my account next week it's there! I done talk! Slavery Days done with! Pay Me! #Ten
— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 20, 2017
After the infamous `Don`t blush baby` boundary-line interview, the Carribean six-hitter sparked another controversy after making tasteless remarks to a female reporter during a recent interview, which touched upon subjects like sex, women and equality.
According to an article published by the London-based journalist, Gayle, who calls himself the `Universe Boss`, asked her whether she had ever had a threesome and claimed to have "a very, very big bat, the biggest in the wooooorld" before adding, `You think you could lift it? You`d need two hands.
(with ANI inputs)
