BCB appeals against ICC's 'below average' rating for Mirpur pitch

Dubai: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appealed against the one demerit point imposed on the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur for a "below average" pitch used during the second Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka earlier this month.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees had rated the pitch `below average` and received one demerit point according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, citing uneven bounce throughout the match and inconsistent turn.

The appeal will be heard by March 14 as per the period stipulated in the Pitch Monitoring Process and will be determined by Geoff Allardice, General Manager - Cricket, and Anil Kumble, Chair of the Cricket Committee.

The appeal will be determined taking into consideration the match referee`s report, report from the home board, videos of the match and the grounds for appeal as submitted by the BCB. Sri Lanka went on to win that Test by 215 runs inside three days with 681 runs being scored for the loss of 40 wickets. Roshen Silva with 70 not out was the top-scorer of the match.