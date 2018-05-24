BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife to contest DDCA elections

New Delhi: The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) elections on June 30 will see BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife Shashi Khanna contesting the vice-president's post.

Former India Test player Madan Lal, noted journalist Rajat Sharma and Supreme Court advocate Vikas Singh will be vying for the president's post in a three-way battle.

However, after the filing nomination process ended on Thursday, the most interesting nomination was that of 64-year-old Shashi Khanna. She will be fighting Rakesh Bansal, the younger brother of former DDCA president Sneh Bansal.

Apart from her, the other woman in the fray is Saroj Katyal from the Vinod Tihara-Narinder Batra faction. Saroj is the wife of DDCA official Ashok Katyal.

The Lal faction, which has the backing of supporters of CK Khanna and Chetan Chauhan, also comprises Manjeet Singh (for secretary's post), Pushpender Singh (joint secretary), Deepak Singhal (treasurer).