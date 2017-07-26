close
BCCI adopts Lodha panel reforms barring five contentious ones

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to implement the reforms recommended by the Justice R M Lodha-led panel.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 20:27
BCCI adopts Lodha panel reforms barring five contentious ones

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday adopted Lodha panel recommended reforms, barring the five contentious ones, at its Special General Meeting here.

"The BCCI has adopted Lodha panel reforms except five," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the meeting.

The reforms that have not been implemented are one state one vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council while the last one covers age cap and tenure of office-bearers.

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to implement the reforms recommended by the Justice R M Lodha-led panel.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court barred former BCCI officials N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending any board meeting.

They both are above 70 years of age and stand disqualified to be BCCI office-bearers as per Lodha reforms.

BCCILodha PanelAmitabh ChoudharyN Srinivasancricket news

