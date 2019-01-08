BCCI announces cash awards for Team India members after historic win vs Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced cash awards for all members of the Indian team following the historic 2-1 Test series truimph against Australia.

According to ANI, the bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable which is Rs 15 lakhs per clash for the playing X1. There will also be a bonus of Rs 7.5 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs per match for the reserve players and coaches respectively.

Committee of Administrators: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces cash awards after India wins Test series against Australia. For all Test team members-Bonuses will be equivalent to actual match-fee payable,which is Rs.15 lakhs per match for playing XI.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/tYHxSWi8GO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

The BCCI will further be handing an amount equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee to the non-coaching members of the team's support staff.

Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match for reserve players. Rs. 25 lakhs each for the Coaches. For Team India Support Staff (non-coaching), bonuses will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee. The Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators. (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

India emerged victorious in the first and third Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne while Australia registered a win in the second match in Perth. The fourth Test ended in a draw after the fifth day's play was abandoned due to inclement weather.