India vs Australia

BCCI announces cash awards for Team India members after historic win vs Australia

The BCCI will also be handing an amount equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee to the non-coaching members of the Indian team's support staff. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced cash awards for all members of the Indian team following the historic 2-1 Test series truimph against Australia. 

According to ANI, the bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable which is Rs 15 lakhs per clash for the playing X1. There will also be a bonus of Rs 7.5 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs per match for the reserve players and coaches respectively. 

The BCCI will further be handing an amount equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee to the non-coaching members of the team's support staff. 

India emerged victorious in the first and third Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne while Australia registered a win in the second match in Perth. The fourth Test ended in a draw after the fifth day's play was abandoned due to inclement weather.

