BCCI announce schedule for Sri Lanka Tour of India; 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is to be played

New Delhi: And it is official! After finishing off with the T20I series against Australia and then a limited-overs series against New Zealand, Team India will welcome home Sri Lanka for a packed tour, starting November 16 in Kolkata, till December 24 in Mumbai. Well, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday made the official announcement.

As per the tour details, the India-Sri Lanka series will feature three tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The first Test match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, with the Test schedule then shifting to Nagpur and finally to New Delhi.

The ODI series will kick start on December 10 in Dharamsala while the other two venues will be Mohali (December 13) and Vizag (December 17).

Lanka's tour will finally end with a three-match T20I series starting December 20 in Cuttack, followed by Indore (December 22) and finally Mumbai (December 24)

Well, prior to the Australia series, India were in the Emerald Island. The Islanders were "tour-washed" 9-0, a historic whitewash of Lankan hope in all three formats of the game. Ergo, a possible revenge awaits the new hosts for the upcoming series.

Full Schedule: Sri Lanka Tour of India 2017

Three-match Test series -

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st Test – November 16-20, Kolkata

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd Test – November 24-28, Nagpur

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd Test – December 2-6, Delhi

Three-match ODI series -

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI – December 10, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd ODI – December 13, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd ODI – December 17, Vishakhapatnam

Three-match T20I series -

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I – December 20, Cuttack

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I – December 22, Indore

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd T20I – December 24 Mumbai