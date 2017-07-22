BCCI appoint Hemang Amin as Indian Premier League COO

New Delhi: The BCCI today appointed Hemang Amin as the Chief Operating Officer of the Indian Premier League.

Amin was most recently Assistant General Manager (Finance, Commercial and Events) at the BCCI and was recognised for successfully handling the management and operations of world's premier T20 league ? VIVO IPL. He has been with BCCI for the last 7 years.

"Amin will continue to report to Mr. Rahul Johri - CEO, BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Acting President of the BCCI, CK Khanna said, "Mr. Amin has been instrumental during a pivotal transition period for the IPL. His leadership over the past 7 years has shaped IPL's strategy, laying a strong foundation for future course, improvements and success."

Acting Honourary Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said, "Mr. Amin's experience, strong leadership and inclusive management style will further elevate the Indian Premier League and grow engagement among fans around the world."

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla also congratulated Amin.

"Mr. Hemang Amin is a wonderful executive with an incredible breadth of experience and relationships across a variety of markets and our stakeholders. Having worked with him firsthand, I know he will be a fine leader for the IPL and will bring unmatched innovation, passion, and vision to the role.".