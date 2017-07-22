close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI appoint Hemang Amin as Indian Premier League COO

"Amin will continue to report to Mr. Rahul Johri - CEO, BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 19:38
BCCI appoint Hemang Amin as Indian Premier League COO

New Delhi: The BCCI today appointed Hemang Amin as the Chief Operating Officer of the Indian Premier League.

Amin was most recently Assistant General Manager (Finance, Commercial and Events) at the BCCI and was recognised for successfully handling the management and operations of world's premier T20 league ? VIVO IPL. He has been with BCCI for the last 7 years.

"Amin will continue to report to Mr. Rahul Johri - CEO, BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Acting President of the BCCI, CK Khanna said, "Mr. Amin has been instrumental during a pivotal transition period for the IPL. His leadership over the past 7 years has shaped IPL's strategy, laying a strong foundation for future course, improvements and success."

Acting Honourary Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said, "Mr. Amin's experience, strong leadership and inclusive management style will further elevate the Indian Premier League and grow engagement among fans around the world."

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla also congratulated Amin.

"Mr. Hemang Amin is a wonderful executive with an incredible breadth of experience and relationships across a variety of markets and our stakeholders. Having worked with him firsthand, I know he will be a fine leader for the IPL and will bring unmatched innovation, passion, and vision to the role.". 

TAGS

Hemang AminIndian Premier LeagueVIVO IPLRahul JohriBCCI

From Zee News

Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur miss cut at British Open
Other Sports

Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur miss cut at Briti...

BCCI to pick Indian cricket team&#039;s new manager from 13 shortlisted names: Acting president CK Khanna
cricket

BCCI to pick Indian cricket team's new manager from 13...

WATCH: MS Dhoni hits three consecutive 6s in TNPL six-hitting competition
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni hits three consecutive 6s in TNPL six-hitti...

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni&#039;s re-union with Chennai and &#039;Yellow Jersey&#039;
cricket

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni...

IND vs SLB President XI: Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara struggle as India register 312 on final day
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

IND vs SLB President XI: Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara...

Kidambi Srikanth becomes richest shuttler this year, ahead of Lee Chong Wei, Tai Tzu Ying
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth becomes richest shuttler this year, ahead...

TNPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden kick off Tamil Nadu Premier League with six-hitting contest
cricket

TNPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden kick off Tamil Nadu Pre...

Virender Sehwag displays his essence of flamboyance, says he tweets what he likes without caring about what people may think
cricket

Virender Sehwag displays his essence of flamboyance, says h...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shah Rukh Khan involved in glorious Twitter conversation
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shah Rukh Kha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video