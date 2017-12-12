BCCI appoints Tufan Ghosh as Chief Operating Officer of National Cricket Academy

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday appointed Tufan Ghosh as the Chief Operating Officer of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI now owns a consolidated 40 acres of land at Arebinnamangala village near the Aerospace Park region in Bengaluru where it wishes to set up the new NCA and Ghosh will play a key role in setting up the facility and creating a Centre of Excellence. One of the top professionals in the healthcare and hospitality industry, Ghosh comes with more than 29 years of experience. He was the CEO, Columbia Asia in 2005 and looked after operations right from the time the group`s first hospital came into existence.

The NCA has been a second home for most cricketers across all age groups for skills enhancement, training, strength conditioning, fitness assessment, and recuperation and regularly hosts camps for national teams.