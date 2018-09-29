BCCI awaits Virat Kohli's injury update, Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar to be rested for West Indies series

The Indian national selection committee await for an update on skipper Virat Kohli’s wrist injury before announcing India’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies.

"Virat is carrying a wrist niggle. Tests have been done and selectors are awaiting the medical update from the National Cricket Academy support staff. It is not clear how he sustained the wrist injury. It could have been during the England Test matches or training sessions," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India office-bearer told news agency PTI.

The Cricket Board will take Virat's injuries into consideration before announcing the squad. The Board will reportedly announce a squad only for the first Test if the skippers' injuries are series, else squad for two Test will be released by Sunday.

As per reports from PTI, the selectors are set to rest pace batteries Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for the Test series citing fatigue. Bumrah had played non-stop from the third Test in England, followed four One Day Internationals in the Asia Cup.

"Jasprit has bowled 133 overs across three Tests in England and nearly his full quota in all matches in the Dubai heat. He needs a bit of rest to be rejuvenated for the tour of Australia. Also, Bhuvi needs to be preserved for the Tour Down Under," the official said.

Seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, cleared the fitness test, making him available for selection.

"Ashwin is fit and has completely recovered from the hip injury," the official added.

The selectors are reportedly set to take a call on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been impressive on the sub-continental tracks but had a dismal away tour, keeping the Australia tour in mind.

(With PTI inputs)