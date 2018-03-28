BCCI bars David Warner, Steve Smith from IPL 2018

Following reports of Steve Smith and David Warner being banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to bar the Australian duo from participating in the coming Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Smith was to lead Rajasthan Royals, Warner was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, management of both the teams had already announced their removal as captain.

"The franchises will get replacements for the players as they (Warner and Smith) will not be allowed to play (the IPL) this year," IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla said. "We wanted everything in our own hands. First we waited for ICC's decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter,"

The BCCI also issued an official statement confirming their decision.

"The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday took cognizance of the developments in the ball-tampering incident involving Cricket Australia contracted cricketers – Mr. Steve Smith, Mr. David Warner and Mr. Cameron Bancroft.

"The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President Mr CK Khanna, IPL Chairman Mr Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Mr Smith and Mr Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018.

"The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials," the release read.

Meanwhile, CA's sanctions on the ousted captain and vice-captain have been imposed after it found them guilty of ball-tampering in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Bancroft, who acted on instructions and used sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball, has also reportedly been banned by CA for nine months.

Smith and Bancroft were also punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC), while all three have been asked to return home ahead of the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg beginning Friday, in which wicketkeeper Tim Paine will lead Australia.

Hosts South Africa lead the bad-tempered series 2-1 as Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns fly to South Africa to replace the exiled trio in Australia's squad.

