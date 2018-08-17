हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BCCI

BCCI calls off opening fixtures of quadrangular series after heavy rains

The Board of Control for Cricket India on Thursday called off first two fixtures of the Quadrangular series, featuring India ‘A’, India ‘B’, South Africa ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ sides. 

Image Courtesy: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket India on Thursday called off first two fixtures of the Quadrangular series, featuring India ‘A’, India ‘B’, South Africa ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ sides. 

The Quadrangular series was scheduled to commence from August 17. However, the tournament match officials on Thursday decided to call off matches on August 17 and 18 after incessant rains in host city Mulapadu, Vijayawada. 

Opening matches scheduled between India A vs Australia A and India B vs South Africa B were called off as the ground conditions were unsuitable for play. 

BCCI, however,  said the rest of the matches will continue from August 19, as per scheduled.  

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey lead the India 'A'  and India ‘B’ team respectively in the quadrangular series. 

Squads for quadrangular series 

India ‘A’: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson (WK), Mayank Markande, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Md. Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed.
 
India ‘B’: Manish Pandey (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, D.A. Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini.

