हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI cancels registration of 8 Puducherry players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday canceled the registration of eight domestic players from Puducherry for not following the eligibility criteria. 

BCCI cancels registration of 8 Puducherry players
File image (Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday canceled the registration of eight domestic players from Puducherry for not following the eligibility criteria. 

The eight senior team players have flouted the eligibility criteria to take part in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy which started on Wednesday. 

The players were found using fake birth certificates, address proof and employment certificate to play for Puducherry. 

BCCI acted after receiving complaints against senior players. ST Xavier, Nikhilesh Surendran, Iqlas N, Abdul Safar VS, Yash Jadhav, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv and Shashank Singh were found flouting the eligibility criteria, PTI confirmed. 

As per the letter written by GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, all the eight players were found to have submitted either their employer certificate or proof of education which is not even a month old.

In fact one player Ashith's Aadhar Card as proof of residence was issued only on August 27, 2018.

Karim clearly stated that as per rules all those studying or residing in Puducherry from August 2018 won't be considered eligible to play for the state.

However, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy having started on Wednesday, the BCCI will allow Puducherry to select eight replacement players for the current season. 

(With Reuters Inputs)

Tags:
BCCIPuducherryCricketeligibility criteriaVijay Hazare Trophy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close