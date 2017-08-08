close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI clears Anil Kumble's dues post his acrimonious exit as Team India coach

In a statement Kumble revealed that his partnership with captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable" and that is why he decided to move on.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 20:50
BCCI clears Anil Kumble&#039;s dues post his acrimonious exit as Team India coach
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India might have moved ahead after Anil Kumble episode but there was no closure for the legendary spinner as far as the BCCI was concerned.

Kumble, who quit the post of India Head Coach in June, following his fall out with the skipper, had unpaid dues of close to Rs 1 crore by the BCCI.

The cricket board also marked a closure to his acrimonious episode by clearing the payment on Tuesday.

The BCCI made the disclosure on its official website as part of a monthly exercise of publishing payments above Rs 25 lakh.

Kumble was paid approximately Rs 48.75 lakh each as "professional fees" for May and June, the Board claimed.

Kumble had quit the high-profile job two days after Pakistan beat India in the ICC Champions Trophy final in England.

In a statement Kumble revealed that his partnership with captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable" and that is why he decided to move on.

Ravi Shastri, whom Kumble had replaced, was called back to the national team as the new head coach till the 2019 World Cup.

Shastri beat the likes of Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody for the high-profile job.

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who is no more a regular in the Test squad, was also paid close to Rs 1 crore.

TAGS

Anil KumbleAnil Kumble BCCIIndia Cricket NewsVirat KohliRavi Shastri

From Zee News

Sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi slams Conor McGregor ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight
Other Sports

Sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi slams Conor McGregor ahe...

SEE PIC: Cheteshwar Pujara posts heart-warming message for his wife
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Cheteshwar Pujara posts heart-warming message for...

Asked coach to drop me during 2017 ICC Women&#039;s World Cup, says Jhulan Goswami
cricket

Asked coach to drop me during 2017 ICC Women's World C...

WATCH: Alex Hales&#039; outrageous innings of 218 against Derbyshire
cricket

WATCH: Alex Hales' outrageous innings of 218 against D...

WATCH: Barcelona fans chant &#039;Neymar die&#039; during game vs Chapecoense at Camp Nou
Football

WATCH: Barcelona fans chant 'Neymar die' during g...

PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers...

WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most
Tennis

WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally trolled for committing gaffe on Twitter
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally t...

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of &#039;the art of sledging&#039; to Ajinkya Rahane
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of 'the a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video