BCCI clears Anil Kumble's dues post his acrimonious exit as Team India coach

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India might have moved ahead after Anil Kumble episode but there was no closure for the legendary spinner as far as the BCCI was concerned.

Kumble, who quit the post of India Head Coach in June, following his fall out with the skipper, had unpaid dues of close to Rs 1 crore by the BCCI.

The cricket board also marked a closure to his acrimonious episode by clearing the payment on Tuesday.

The BCCI made the disclosure on its official website as part of a monthly exercise of publishing payments above Rs 25 lakh.

Kumble was paid approximately Rs 48.75 lakh each as "professional fees" for May and June, the Board claimed.

Kumble had quit the high-profile job two days after Pakistan beat India in the ICC Champions Trophy final in England.

In a statement Kumble revealed that his partnership with captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable" and that is why he decided to move on.

Ravi Shastri, whom Kumble had replaced, was called back to the national team as the new head coach till the 2019 World Cup.

Shastri beat the likes of Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody for the high-profile job.

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who is no more a regular in the Test squad, was also paid close to Rs 1 crore.