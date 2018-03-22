BCCI clears Mohammed Shami of corruption charges, okays Rs 3 crore contract

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrations (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday cleared fast bowler Mohammed Shami of corruption charges and okayed his Grade B annual retainership contract.

Head of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit, Neeraj Kumar, submitted his report to the CoA. Findings of the investigation don't require any further probe and cleared Shami of match-fixing charges, alleged by his wife Hasin Jahan, who has also accused her husband of having extra-marital affairs.

"The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami insofar as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," the BCCI said in a press release.

"Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter.

"For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami." the release added.

Shami had been named by the BCCI for a Grade B annual contract, which is worth Rs 3 crore; but it was withheld after allegations of match-fixing made by his wife.

The clean chit also means that Shami can play in the coming Indian Premier League (IPL) season for his franchise Delhi Daredevils.