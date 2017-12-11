BCCI confirms India as 2023 ICC World Cup, 2021 Champions Trophy host

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that India will host the 2023 ODI World Cup as well as the Champions Trophy in 2021 during its Special General Meeting (SGM) in Delhi.

India had won the hosting rights of the global events in 2013, but with the Indian board announcing a shortened but blockbuster Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the next cycle, covering the 2019-2023 period, the tournaments have also been covered.

India were awarded the tournaments during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference in London in 2013. India was represented by the then interim chief Jagmohan Dalmiya.

This will be the first time that India are holding the World Cup alone. India had previously co-hosted World Cups in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

India, however, had hosted the Champions Trophy alone in 2006. The tournament faced an uncertain future and it's likely to be scrapped after the 2021 edition, if ICC starts a new ODI league.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales.

Today, the BCCI announced that India will host as many as 81 matches across formats, including high-profile series against England, South Africa and Australia.