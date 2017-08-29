close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI constitution draft will be ready by next week: COA

It's better late then never. After months of speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a new constitution, the the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has confirmed that the first draft will be ready by next week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 22:52
BCCI constitution draft will be ready by next week: COA
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: It's better late then never. After months of speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a new constitution, the the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has confirmed that the first draft will be ready by next week.

Vinod Rai, head of COA, on Tuesday claimed that, "It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on September 8 in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution."

During its August 23 hearing, the apex court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

Then, the court ordered that the draft constitution should be prepared by August 30, considering the upcoming September 30 BCCI elections.

"It all depends on Supreme Court's go ahead,' Rai said on meeting the deadline.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of July 18, 2016 and its order of July 24, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members.

(With PTI inputs)

 

TAGS

India cricketBCCIBCCI constitutionSupreme CourtCOAVinod Raicricket news

From Zee News

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian club Ujpest
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian...

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
Football

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murde...

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer wait on soggy day
Tennis

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Fede...

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track against Bangladesh
cricket

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track again...

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in 2nd Test
cricket

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in...

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain
English Premier LeagueOther Sports

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy
cricket

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a &#039;football boom waiting to happen&#039;
Football

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a 'football boo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video