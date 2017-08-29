BCCI constitution draft will be ready by next week: COA

New Delhi: It's better late then never. After months of speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a new constitution, the the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has confirmed that the first draft will be ready by next week.

Vinod Rai, head of COA, on Tuesday claimed that, "It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on September 8 in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution."

During its August 23 hearing, the apex court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

Then, the court ordered that the draft constitution should be prepared by August 30, considering the upcoming September 30 BCCI elections.

"It all depends on Supreme Court's go ahead,' Rai said on meeting the deadline.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of July 18, 2016 and its order of July 24, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members.

(With PTI inputs)