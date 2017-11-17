BCCI hits 6 million followers on Twitter, celebrates it with simple tweet

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday hit six million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter thus becoming the second cricket body to reach the landmark, after the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC has 6.88m followers. But surprisingly, Bangladesh Cricket Board (@BCBtigers) has beaten the likes of Pakistan, England, Australia, etc to the second spot with 1.75m followers.

The BCCI celebrated the feat with a simple tweet, saying "Our family is now 6 million strong! Thank you for the love and support."

Our family is now 6 million strong! Thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/4C7jc9rFcO — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

The Pakistan Cricket Board (@TheRealPCB) is third with 1.1m followers.

Here are the top ten list as of today (November 17, 2017)

1. India (@BCCI) - 6m

2. Bangladesh (@BCBtigers) - 1.75m

3. Pakistan (@TheRealPCB) - 1.1m

4. South Africa (@OfficialCSA) - 899k

5. Sri Lanka (OfficialSLC) - 589k

6. England (@englandcricket) - 428k

7. New Zealand (@BLACKCAPS) - 363k

7. West Indies (@westindies) - 243k

8. Zimbabwe ( @ZimCricketv) - 193k

9. Australia (@CAComms) - 171k

10. Afghanistan (@ACBofficials) 166k

But, these numbers paled in comparison to individual players like Sachin Tendulkar (21.2m) and Virat Kohli (20.3m). Then again, in global sports, we have the likes of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 63.9m and basketball legend Lebron James (39.6m), who are virtual untouchables.

For the record, BCCI has two other official accounts, for the women's team (@BCCIWomen) and domestic cricket (@BCCIdomestic) with 96k and 218k followers respectively.