close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI includes 70-plus Niranjan Shah in committee on Lodha reforms

The committee led by Rajeev Shukla also has Sourav Ganguly, Naba Bhattacharjee, TC Matthew, Amitabh Chaudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry, Jay Shah as the other members.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 21:56
BCCI includes 70-plus Niranjan Shah in committee on Lodha reforms

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday in a surprise move decided to include former Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president Niranjan Shah as 'Special Invitee' in the newly formed committee which will study the Lodha Panel Reforms.

What is inexplicable is Shah is 73-years old and has been running Saurashtra CA for last three decades and stands "disqualified on all counts" as per the Lodha Panel Reforms.

In fact, a senior BCCI official said that Shah himself wanted to be a part of the committee and there were pressure from other 70 plus disqualified officials, who wanted representation in the committee.

"Amitabh Chaudhary seems helpless as N Srinivasan has again started calling shots. Niranjan Shah was insistent that he should be taken in the committee. Accordingly, he was included today and the number of members have now increased to eight," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

Something that many well-intentioned BCCI officials are unable to digest is that Shah's career in cricket administration is finished but the Rajkot business magnet doesn't want to give up.

"Look at the Lodha reforms. Niranjan bhai is 73 years and age cap is 70 years. His cumulative time in state and BCCI is more than three decades, so he crosses the 18-year limit. Also, the three year cooling off period doesn't apply as he has spent more than 18 years. If someone could only tell us, what will be his utility in the committee apart from creating restrictions," a senior state unit president said.

The committee led by Rajeev Shukla also has Sourav Ganguly, Naba Bhattacharjee, TC Matthew, Amitabh Chaudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry, Jay Shah as the other members.

TAGS

Niranjan ShahBCCISaurashtra Cricket AssociationLodha PanelSourav Gangulycricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Damning FIFA report nails England malpractices in 2018 World Cup bid
Football

Damning FIFA report nails England malpractices in 2018 Worl...

Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World Bodybuilding title – Here&#039;s all you need to know about her!
Other Sports

Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World Bodybuilding title – Here...

Football

Youngster Carles Alena signs new Barcelona deal

Asian Athletics Championships: India names 95-member jumbo squad for Bhubaneswar event
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India names 95-member jumbo...

Teen-sensation Rashid Khan has England in a spin, but red-tapism leaves Afghan spinner&#039;s county participation in balance
cricket

Teen-sensation Rashid Khan has England in a spin, but red-t...

Indian Super League gets recognition from AFC, two national leagues now
Football

Indian Super League gets recognition from AFC, two national...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video