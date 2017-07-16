BCCI invites applications for Team Manager, deadline set to July 21

close
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 16:14
PTI

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing confusion in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the announcement of Ravi Shastri as the head coach along with Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as overseas bowling and batting consultants respectively, the national board on Saturday invited applications for the Team Manager.

The candidates were asked to submit their applications before July 21.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of the Team Manager for the senior India men`s cricket team," the advertisement on the board`s website read.

"The appointment of a Team Manager shall be for a minimum period of one year."

One of the main criterion the board has asked is the candidate should have played good level of cricket, preferably first class or at international level.

"The candidates who have – 
(i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at the International level, or
(ii) have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred."

The board also wanted a candidate below the age of 60 years with the ability to withstand the rigours of the international cricket schedule of the team.

