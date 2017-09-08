BCCI issues first ever player's handbook; focuses on well-being, welfare of cricketers

New Delhi: In a first of its kind in Indian sport, cricketers will now have a ready reckoner which will guide them in almost every aspect of their lives, from managing money to controling their emotions.

In line with the recommendations made by the Lodha panel, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Friday released the book, titled '100 things every professional cricketer must know'.

This will be the official handbook for all the cricketers registered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The book, forwarded by former India captain Rahul Dravid, has 10 sections covering topics.

The introduction of the book outlined the importance of having such a book.

"Given the various challenges of modern day sport, programmes that are focused on the well-being, welfare and personal growth of professional cricketers are of paramount importance. Creating platforms to support cricketers on their journeys is critical for the sustainable and wholesome development of the sport. While success is greatly celebrated and widely acknowledged, equal focus is required on preparation.

"It is natural to be completely devoted to your game as a professional cricketer and always seek opportunities to improve performance. You will need the guidance of several professionals in the course of your career. In that sense, it is beneficial to be well-informed about various things to begin with, as that can help you be one step ahead and make smarter choices at all stages of your career and your life. Creating this handbook for professional cricketers is a way of making relevant knowledge more easily accessible to those who aspire to play and succeed."

According to the introduction, it has has ten sections, with each section having ten questions. Meaning, there are hundred questions with answers. There are tables, lists and quotes from cricketers.

But it has been promised to be one educative but also entertaining book, which anyone can start from a specific question or a section of choice.

The COA today also confirmed that a new consitution for the India board has been drafted, and will be submitted to the Supreme Court before September 19.