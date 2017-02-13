BCCI lauds Indian cricket team for winning Twenty20 World Cup for Blind

New Delh: The BCCI has congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Twenty20 World Cup for the Blind in Bengaluru.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to congratulate the Indian Cricket Team for successfully defending the Blind T20 World Cup title," the Board said in a statment.

India registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the final held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday.

Having won eight of the nine matches, hosts India were the tournament favourites and they lived to their top billing. Needing 198 runs to clinch the title, India chased down the target without much trouble.

Man of the Match Prakash Jayaramaiah struck 99 and Ajay Kumar Reddy scored 43 as the two shared an opening stand of over 100 runs before Kumar was run out. Earlier, Ketan Patel and Jaffer Iqbal picked two wickets each.

The two teams had clashed in the inaugural edition in 2012 as well with India emerging victorious.