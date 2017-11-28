BCCI likely to take decision on RCA suspension in December 11 SGM

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that it would hold a Special General Meeting (SGM), on December 11, in which it might take a decision on the suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

"This is to inform that the BCCI has convened a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Dec. 11, 2017, in New Delhi at 12.30 PM under the instruction of CK Khanna, Acting President and as per the directions from the Committee of Administrators," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary confirmed in a statement.

The RCA was suspended by BCCI in May 2014 when ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi was re-elected as the president.

The elections were held again under the supervision of Rajasthan high court and Congress leader C P Joshi was declared the president in June this year, defeating Modi`s son Ruchir.

Since its suspension in 2014, RCA`s cricket affairs are being looked after by the BCCI. Consequently, the RCA had filed a suit against its suspension by the BCCI, to which the board had asked the association to withdraw all pending cases and not to involve the cricket board in any case.

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has already dissolved the ad-hoc committee that was constituted to run the affairs in Rajasthan cricket.

This paves the way of revoking the ban.Apart from the association`s issue, Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2019-2021 and the compensation claim of the now-defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala are also likely to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the BCCI`s tussle with the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) over dope testing of cricketers is also expected to be discussed.Earlier, the Sports Ministry had ordered the NADA to conduct tests on cricketers and sought the BCCI cooperation to enforce the World Anti Doping Code on cricketers.