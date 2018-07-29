हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WAGs

BCCI may allow WAGs to be with cricketers on overseas tours

The last time India toured England in 2014, they were thrashed 1-4 by the hosts and the Board had decided that there would be restrictions on the number of days WAGs spent with players on a foreign tour. 

BCCI may allow WAGs to be with cricketers on overseas tours
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SDhawan25

The wives and girlfriends of Indian cricketers have often come under severe flak whenever the team fares poorly in an overseas tournament. Considering this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India usually sticks to a 'no-WAGs policy' on tours. 

Now, Mumbai mirror, quoting a source, has reported that BCCI, which at earlier refused to allow WAGs for the first three Tests against England, is set to allow them to stay with the players for a period of 14 days, but only two weeks after the start of a tour. The BCCI reportedly did not want to fix a specified slot for WAGs for a 45-day tour. 

The last time India toured England in 2014, they were thrashed 1-4 by the hosts and the Board had decided that there would be restrictions on the number of days WAGs spent with players on a foreign tour. 

Anushka Sharma, who had been Virat Kohli’s girlfriend at the time, was heavily criticised for Kohli’s dismal show against Australia in the semi-finals of the  2015 World Cup. 

India will meet England in a five-match Test series starting from August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Tags:
WAGsIndia vs EnglandIndian cricketVirat KohliCricketBCCI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close