BCCI may propose hike in cash award to Mithali Raj and Co, match fees also likely to be increased

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team were promised a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each for their impressive performance in the ICC World Cup in England, but if reports are to be believed, hike in the said figure as well as match fees is likely.

Mithali Raj and Co. were beaten by mere 9 runs in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup, with many considering the run as one of the best in the history of women's cricket.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided Rs 50 lakh for the 15-member team with Rs 25 lakh for the support staff.

However a lot of members from the various state units feel that the girls deserve to be paid more for their brilliant effort.

"I will propose that the cash award should be hiked to Rs 60 lakh for the players and Rs 30 lakh for the support staff. The girls have made us proud and they should rewarded adequately. I think no one should have any objection if they are being paid more," a state unit representative from west zone, who will be present at the SGM, said unofficially.

When asked that CoA has already taken a decision, the official reminded that any decision pertaining to finance need to be passed by the general body and there has been precedence that members have hiked the proposed figure of CoA.

"If one can recall after the India vs Australia series, played earlier this year ended, the CoA had announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian men's team. The general body then decided to increase it to Rs 1 crore per player," the source said.

Meanwhile BCCI acting president CK Khanna has expressed his desire to raise the issue of hike in match fees for women cricketers.

"The women cricketers should have a hike in match fees. I will raise the issue at an appropriate forum," Khanna said on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)